Man killed in freak accident while cooking food at factory in east Delhi

A 55-year-old man was electrocuted to death while cooking food at a spare parts manufacturing factory in Dilshad Garden, east Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police said that the victim’s cooking pan came in contact with a live wire in a switchboard next to where he was cooking and he was electrocuted. Police said that the victim’s cooking pan came in contact with a live wire in a switchboard next to where he was cooking and he was electrocuted. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Shishu Pal, who worked and lived at the factory with his family members. He was originally from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, their control room received a call from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital about the incident. The hospital told police that the victim was brought in by his co-workers who said he had been electrocuted, police said. The man was declared dead on arrival, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim’s colleagues told them that the factory has a kitchen where the workers cook food for themselves. “They said that Pal was cooking next to the switchboard which had a live wire attached to it. Somehow, the current transferred to the cooking pan and when he touched the pan, he got electrocuted,” the officer said, adding that his co-workers rushed him to the hospital.

Police said that they have registered a case on charges of causing death by negligence at Seemapuri Police Station and further probe is underway.

Pal’s wife, children and other immediate family members live in Aligarh while male members of his extended family lived and worked with him at the factory.