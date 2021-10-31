2 watchmen, one other arrested for molesting residents in Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police have arrested three men including two and watchmen of a plush society in Lokhandwala on Saturday for passing derogatory remarks about female residents of the building.

According to the police, the three had been passing lewd comments on women for the past few months. The complainant, who is an artist and also works for a production company in Andheri told the police that she had been staying in the society for the past eight months along with her female colleagues. In her complaint, the woman claimed that since July 2021, the three accused had been passing comments on the women whenever they entered or exited the society gate.

On October 21, a women resident said that when she was entering the building, one of the accused stopped her and asked her to enter her name on the register, at the gate. When the woman replied that she had been staying in the building for eight months, the watchman abused her and passed lewd comments. Irked with the behaviour of the watchman, the woman then contacted her boss who suggested she register a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

“Based on the complaint of the woman, we have arrested the three men under sections 354(d) and 506 for molestation and criminal intimidation and are recording the statements of other residents of the society to find out how many more women have been harassed by the accused,” said Sanjay Bandale, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station.

