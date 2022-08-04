2 women robbed at subways of Seawoods, Turbhe stations; 1 arrested

In two separate incidents on the same day, two women were robbed in the subways of Seawoods and Turbhe railway stations. While Vashi GRP officials initially suspected the same gang to be involved in both the cases, the investigations revealed that the accused were different and also arrested the one involved in the Turbhe robbery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first incident that occurred on Wednesday in the subway of Seawoods railway station, two robbers snatched a gold chain worth ₹1.15 lakh from a woman. On the same day, in another incident in the afternoon at the subway of Turbhe railway station, a robber took the mobile phone, headphones and hand purse of a woman and fled.

Geeta Patil (59), a resident of Darave village in Seawoods, arrived at the Seawoods railway station at around 7am to go to Juinagar. A robber tried to distract Patil by telling her that a paper had fallen from her hand. She ignored it and started climbing the stairs to the platform when the accused and his accomplice snatched her chain and fled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, at around 1pm, a 21-year-old student from Koparkhairane who wanted to go to Seawoods for shopping was robbed of her purse and phone by an accused.

“When we learnt of both the incidents, we had passed on the message through wireless and the staff were kept on alert. One of our staff who received information about the accused in the Turbhe incident later traced him and nabbed him,” senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare from Vashi Railway police station said.

The accused has been identified as Ramzan Mohammad Mandal (22), a resident of Turbhe and according to police, this was his first offence.