2010 double murder: Chhota Rajan, 2 close aides acquitted, two get life terms

Mumbai: A special court on Monday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2010 Bhendi Bazaar double murder case while sentencing two others to life imprisonment. Besides Rajan, the court acquitted two other persons. Pronouncing the judgment, special judge A T Wankhede stated that Rajan and two others were acquitted for lack of evidence. Mohammed Ali Shaikh and Pranay Rane were convicted under sections of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Umed Shaikh, Adnan Sayyed and Rajan were acquitted. The prosecution alleged that Rajan gang members had in an attempt to kill a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, shot dead two others, personal secretary of Congress leader Bhai Jagtap.

As per the prosecution case, the firing had taken place on February 13, 2010. Four persons had come to the spot where the Dawood aide, Asif Khan, was sitting in the Phool Galli falling within the limits of JJ Marg police station and opened fire on Khan.

Apart from Khan, three more persons were injured in the firing. While Khan managed to escape from the place, Shakeel Modak, personal secretary of Jagtap and his friend Asif Qureshi, who had gone to meet Khan, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

One Gangubai too was injured in the firing. It was alleged that the hit was ordered by Rajan’s henchman Umed, as Khan was a very close aide of Dawood.

On October 23, 2010, police arrested two accused namely Mohammed Ali John Mohammed Sheikh and Pranay Manohar Rane, two of the alleged assailants. Umed and Adnan Sayyed were arrested in the case subsequently. During the probe the police claimed Rajan had confessed his role in an alleged interview to a newspaper.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat had examined 29 witnesses, included Khan and Gangubai, in support of the prosecution case. The court however, discarded the evidence of the interview, which was presented as an extra-judicial confession and acquitted Rajan and Umed, who were named as key conspirators.

