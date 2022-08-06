20-year-old arrested for hitting abusive father to death in Bhiwandi

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his abusive father to protect his mother and younger brother in Bhiwandi on Friday. He saw his father hitting his mother and requested him to stop. But, as he did not, the accused took a heavy metal utensil and hit his father hard, leading to the death.

The incident was registered in Bhiwandi city police station after which the accused, Ashish Chaudhary, was arrested.

Vijay Chaudhary, 43, the deceased was an alcohol addict. According to neighbours, the children of Chaudhary have seen their father come back home in a drunken state and abuse their mother.

On Friday, the deceased went home in a drunken state and was fighting with his wife. Later, when he started beating and abusing her, the younger son entered into a conversation and asked father to shut up.

An officer from Bhiwandi city police station, “The man didn’t like his younger son interfering in their fight and he started hitting him. Ashish saw it and asked him to stop several times but when he didn’t, he took a heavy metal utensil and started hitting his head till he was bleeding profusely. The deceased was taken to a hospital but was declared dead during the treatment. We have registered a case against the son under IPC Section 302.”

