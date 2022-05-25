21-year-old arrested for killing lover, dumping body in railway tracks

Mumbai A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his friend, stuffing her body in a gunny bag and dumping it on the railway tracks between Matunga and Mahim on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the accused, identified as Vikas Jagan Khairnar, works as a housekeeper at a housing society in Dindoshi.

A case of murder was registered on Tuesday after the body of a woman in her twenties was found on the railway tracks. Kedari Pawar, senior police inspector Mumbai Central Government Railway Police station, said that two trackmen had noticed the gunny bag in the tracks between Matunga and Mahim stations at about 9.30 am on Tuesday.

The police identified the woman as Sarika Damodar Chalke (26), who was reported missing by family members at the Dindoshi police station. Upon investigation, the police learnt that Chalke also worked as a domestic help in a housing society at Goregaon east and had an affair with Khairnar. After filing the missing complaint, the Dindoshi police had apprehended Khairnar who confessed to killing Chalke in the bathroom of the society on Monday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Early in the morning on Tuesday, he stuffed her body into a sack and along with other garbage bags, he carried it to Goregaon railway station in an auto-rickshaw, boarded a slow local towards Churchgate and dumped the body in the tracks between Matunga and Mahim stations.

Khairnar revealed that Chalke had been asking him for money and used to insult him in front of others, which irked him and led to the murder. He was produced before the Borivali court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody, said an officer attached to Dindoshi police station.

Chalke was found with a slit throat and four stab wounds on her stomach. The GRP officers found nothing except a ₹200 note in her kurta pocket. There was no document revealing her identity. However, there was a tattoo on her left arm, which said ‘Damo’ and she was wearing a mangalsutra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawar said that after sending her photo to all police stations, they received information from Dindoshi police that they had a missing complaint registered of a woman matching the description of the deceased.