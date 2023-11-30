MUMBAI: The Kasturba Marg police have arrested a 21-year-old man for robbing cash from ATM machines by gluing the dispensing slot. The accused, identified as Himanshu Rakesh Tiwari, was arrested on Monday night, within an hour of him robbing ₹5,000 from a State Bank of India ATM located at MG Road in Borivali East. 21-year-old arrested for robbing cash from ATM machines

Police officials said that the incident occurred at around 12.29am on Monday, when complainant Shafiq Salim Shaikh, 34, tried to withdraw ₹5,000 from the ATM. Though Shaikh received a text message stating money was deducted from his account, no cash was dispensed from the ATM. Apprehending that the machine had been tampered with, he called the bank’s helpline number and alerted them. Officials from the bank then contacted the Kasturba Marg police and provided them with CCTV footage from the ATM centre, spanning 6pm to 12.30am.

Police found the photo of the accused while scanning the CCTV recordings and traced him through footage from traffic CCTV cameras. They nabbed him from a tours and travels company in Borivali East while he was trying to book a ticket to Gujarat. Police searched his belongings and found ₹5,000, the amount that Shaikh had attempted to withdraw from the ATM, besides a box of instant glue.

“Tiwari used to glue the cash dispensing slot of ATM machines. When users tried to withdraw money but failed, they assumed the machine was not working and left the kiosk. Tiwari used to go in after this, cut the glue with a blade or cutter and remove the cash from the dispensing slot,” said a police officer from Kasturba Marg police station.

Police have booked Tiwari under sections 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as they suspect that he is part of a gang and has several accomplices in Mumbai and other states.