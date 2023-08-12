1 held for robbing bouncer in Kalyan

Thane: A 22-year-old man was arrested recently for allegedly robbing a 32-year-old bouncer, who works at a construction site. According to the police, the accused, identified as Farhad Khan, committed the crime to buy alcohol.

The incident occurred near Durgadi Fort Road, Kalyan, around 9.30pm on Thursday, police officials said, adding, “The victim, Ankur Shinde, a resident of Ulhasnagar, was waiting at Durgadi for a bus or auto to reach Ulhasnagar. While he was standing near the Durgadi bus stop alone, two men approached him.”

Shinde said that the duo were on a bike and asked him for a nearby address. “I was explaining that I don’t know this area well. At the same time, another man came from another side and snatched my mobile phone, which I had kept in my shirt pocket. I immediately held his scooty from the back, and as I was about to grab the man, he raced the vehicle. I fell off, and he dragged me for some metres. My right hand was injured, and I let the scooty go. Meanwhile, the other two immediately fled. I immediately went to the Khadakpada police station to file a complaint,” he said.

Assistant police inspector, A Gaikwad said that as per the details of the bike provided by Shinde, the police immediately informed the other beat chowkies, and Khan was nabbed within two hours near the Kalyan area. A case has been registered under section 394 of the Indian Penal Code.

