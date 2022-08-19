22-year-old Ulhasnagar resident stages own kidnapping, nabbed and handed over to family
A 22-year-old Ulhasnagar resident, who splurged money on his girlfriend by taking loans from several people, staged his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of ₹2 lakh from his father; Ulhasnagar and Karnataka police have together nabbed the man and handed him over to his family
A 22-year-old Ulhasnagar resident, who splurged money on his girlfriend by taking loans from several people, staged his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of ₹2 lakh from his father.
The Ulhasnagar and Karnataka police have together nabbed the man and handed him over to his family.
Chandrabhan Bharati, 42, the father of the man, does small jobs. On August 14, he reached the Ulhasnagar Central Police Station informing that his son, Vijaykumar Bharati went out to buy meat but did not return home. He also received a call from an unknown number demanding ₹2 lakh as ransom to release his son.
Ulhasnagar Central Police immediately registered a kidnapping case and traced his location near Bengaluru.
Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector, said, “We found his location on Udyan Express. We checked CCTV footage of the railway station and found that he was alone and no one forced him to enter the train. We immediately sought help from the Karnataka police and shared all the details of the man. We found him and brought him back.”
During interrogation, Vijaykumar revealed that he was in debt as he had borrowed money to buy a high end mobile phone for his girlfriend among other things. He planned his kidnapping and sought help from a fellow commuter on the train, who placed the ransom call to the father.
-
Drishti: A celebration of photography in tricity
The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, in collaboration with Tricity Photo Art Society, celebrated World Photography Day (August 19), by organising the seventh edition of a photo exhibition of its members, Drishti-2022. Drishti was inaugurated by eminent artist and photographer Diwan Manna on Friday. CLKA chairman Bheem Malhotra said the event is on till August 23 at the CLKA office gallery of Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan, Sector 38C, Chandigarh.
-
Rescuing homeless animals, one day at a time
This International Homeless Animals' Day (August 20), we talked to some local animal shelters' teams about their work and the challenges. Gaurav, of Waheguru Animal Welfare and Group of Environmentalist, says they used to send rescued animals to a shelter in Mullanpur, but once that got closed, they decided to open a shelter in 2018. Founder-director of Protection and Care for Animals, Reshamjit Kaur Dhaliwal, is running an animal shelter in Kharar since 2013.
-
Foreign national held at airport with cocaine worth ₹3.75 crore
Based on a specific tip-off, the Air Intelligence Unit officials of the Customs on Thursday evening intercepted the woman Bintu Janneh, near the arrival hall of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. She had concealed the contraband in her handbag and was supposed to deliver it to a person in Mumbai. Examination of her handbag led to recovery of 500 grams of cocaine, said Customs officials. Customs officers are trying to identify her associates.
-
No water supply in Pune city on August 25
There will be no water supply across the city on Thursday (August 25) as the Pune Municipal Corporation will carry out electrical and civil related works at various locations. Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “PMC has planned meter installation, maintenance and water supply line connection works at many areas, including Parvati and Cantonment water treatment plants.” Areas getting water supply from Bhama Askhed dam will not be affected on Thursday.
-
Egged! Congress' Karnataka youth wing to send eggs to ministers as protest
After an egg was thrown at former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's convoy - while he was visiting Kodagu district - the Congress's youth wing has said it plans to organise a statewide protest against 'insulting acts' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The party's youth wing president Mohammad Harris Nalapad said the plan was to send eggs to all ministers to register their disapproval.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics