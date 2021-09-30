Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 29 students from Mumbai's KEM medical college test positive for Covid-19
mumbai news

29 students from Mumbai's KEM medical college test positive for Covid-19

At least 27 of them were vaccinated with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:57 PM IST
At least 23 students have tested positive for coronavirus in KEM medical college and hospital in Mumbai.(HT Photo)

At least 29 MBBS students from Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) medical college, 27 of them with at least one shot of the vaccine, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said that it is still unclear as to how the students contracted the viral disease.

“A total of 29 students have tested positive. Of these 27 were vaccinated with at least one dose,” confirmed KEM medical college dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh.

“Some of them have mild symptoms. It may have spread due to some cultural or sports event held in the college,” said Pednekar.

According to reports, at least two people have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, while the others have been quarantined.

Further details awaited.

