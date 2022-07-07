24-year-old biker dead after trailer rams into him in Bhiwandi

A 24-year-old biker was mowed down by a trailer at Mankoli in Bhiwandi on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred near the bridge at Mankoli Naka when the biker was on his way to Thane.

Viththal Badhe, Assistant Police Inspector, Narpoli police station, said, “The deceased has been identified as Rahman Asrar Shah, who lived with his family in Vitthal Nagar area of Ulhasnagar. He was going from Ulhasnagar towards Thane for personal work when the trailer came from behind and rammed into him. The driver who fled the spot was allegedly speeding. We will nab the accused soon.”

A passer-by informed the police about the incident. The police admitted Shah to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

The police have registered a case against the unknown driver for causing death by negligence under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.