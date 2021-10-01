24-year-old burglar from Kalwa in Thane arrested for molesting woman, stealing cash

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 06:40 PM IST
A 24-year-old burglar from Kalwa in Thane was arrested by the police on Friday for allegedly molesting a woman and stealing some cash and a mobile phone from her Turbhe house.

According to the police, the accused, Aditya Gupta, entered the complainant’s house at around 3am on September 9 and touched her inappropriately when she was fast asleep. He later ran away with 1,000 and a mobile phone from the house.

Rajendra Awahad, senior inspector of Turbhe police station, said, “After technical analysis of the evidence, we arrested the accused from Thane. He also confessed to have committed the crime. We have recovered stolen goods worth 45,000 from his possession.”

