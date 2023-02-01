24-yr-old Taloja man impregnates minor, booked for rape

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Unit III has arrested a 24-year-old man for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl from Diwale village in CBD Belapur.

The incident came to light when the girl delivered a baby boy, who died immediately, at a hospital. She was then shifted to Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, where a doctor found out that the the girl is a minor and the hospital informed the police.

After learning about the death of the child and a possible police case, the accused Adik Mansoor Patel (24), a resident of Taloja, was preparing to abscond when the unit III team of crime branch reached his home and nabbed him. He has been arrested under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 2012.

Patel had met the victim last year at a function after which the duo had got into a relationship. After promising marriage, the accused kept meeting the victim frequently and took her to lodges in Kharghar.

“The accused is employed at a garage in Taloja, while the victim is a student. The incident came to light when the girl got pregnant and was taken to a hospital where she went into labour on Saturday,” said Police Inspector Shatrughn Mali from Unit III.

According to police, the victim’s family was aware of her pregnancy, but kept it a secret. On Saturday, while she was still in the seventh month of pregnancy, she got labour pains and was rushed to a hospital under the jurisdiction of NRI Coastal police station.

“After reaching the gate of the hospital, she delivered a baby boy who died immediately. She was later shifted to Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul for further treatment. When the doctor there found out that the girl is a minor, the hospital informed us and a case of rape was registered against the accused. Since the incident of rape happened in Kharghar, the case has been now transferred to Kharghar police,” said senior police inspector Uttam Jagdale from NRI Coastal Police Station.

