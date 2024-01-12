2,590 deaths on railway tracks last year: Report

MUMBAI: A total of 2,590 people lost their lives on the suburban railway tracks in 2023, slightly higher compared to 2,507 in the previous year, according to the statistics provided by the Government Railway Police (GRP). An average of seven people died on the tracks every day. Of the 2,590 deaths, 1,650 deaths were reported on the Central Railway, whereas 940 deaths were reported on the Western Railway. HT Image

The data compiled by the GRP revealed that out of the total deaths, 1,277 people were killed while crossing railway tracks unauthorised, and 590 were killed by falling off running trains.

Records show that 121 people died by suicide along railway tracks and 529 deaths were reported as deaths by natural causes while travelling on trains or at stations.

Additionally, 10 people died after falling into the dangerous gap between the edge of the platforms and the trains, four after hitting poles, and 14 were electrocuted while travelling on the roofs of the trains. The death of 13 people has not been determined, as their post-mortem reports were pending.

The maximum number of deaths were reported due to people crossing the railway tracks at 179 in Thane on the central line, followed by Borivali at 154 on the western line. Of the 1,277 unauthorised railway crossing victims, 1,168 were men and 109 were women.

The maximum deaths due to falling off trains are recorded in Kalyan at 114, followed by Vasai at 45. Out of the total 590 deaths, 535 were men while 55 were women.

Equally, a maximum number of deaths by suicide is also recorded from Kalyan, 43, followed by Palghar at 23. Out of the total 121 suicides, 100 have been committed by men and 21 by women.

“One suburban train has 12 coaches with a capacity of around 1,200 passengers, which carries around 5,500 passengers during peak hours. Thus, during rush hour, each coach is crowded with around 450 passengers, against the official capacity of 100. This overcrowding results in passengers falling off running trains,” said Railway activist Sameer Zaveri. He said precisely for this reason, he had urged in his public interest litigation before the Bombay high court that the railways should run close door suburban trains.

Zaveri said the HC has issued directions to the railways to construct boundary walls and fences between platforms and tracks to prevent unauthorised crossing of tracks and trespassing on railway premises which need to be followed by the railways.

Sandeep Bhajibhakre, DCP Western GRP said, “Patrolling is thorough and I have also conduct awareness campaigns for the protection of passengers, but the number is so high that many still trespass taking advantage of the gaps. We write to Railways immediately if we spot a gap and ask them to fence it to avoid loss of people.”