25-year-old man arrested for threatening father with revolver

A 25-year-old man from Nhava village has been arrested by Nhava Sheva police for threatening his father with a revolver over a family dispute.

The accused, identified as Vikrant Jaywant Bhoir, had been staying with his wife and away from his parents since the last three months due to the domestic dispute. The complainant in this incident, mother of the accused, Vasanti Jaywant Bhoir (46), lived with her husband Jaywant and younger son, Hamkesh Bhoir (23), in Nhava village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A year ago, the complainant and her husband had built a house in Nhava village on a land that belonged to the complainant. The accused had then asked his parents to let him use the house for his office purpose. The accused too invested some money in doing the interiors of the house. Due to the dispute between the parents and the son, the parents asked him to handover the house back to them.

“On Thursday, at around 6.30am, the accused visited his parents’ house and started abusing his father and asked him to come out. Meanwhile, people gathered outside the house. The son then removed a revolver and fired two rounds in the air. He started asking for the money that he had invested in the house. The younger son of the complainant came out and intervened to solve the fight. After that the mother approached us and registered a case, he was arrested,” said Madhukar Bhatte, senior police inspector from Nhava Sheva police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused was arrested under Sections of The Arms Act and Sections of IPC for causing breach of peace by intentional insult. He was presented before Panvel court on Friday.