Friday, Nov 08, 2024
25-yr-old drowns after diving into resort swimming pool

ByMegha Sood
Nov 08, 2024 08:48 AM IST

A 25-year-old man drowned at a Virar resort after sustaining head injuries while diving into a shallow pool, despite warning signs.

MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man from Bhiwandi drowned in a swimming pool at a resort in Virar on Wednesday evening, allegedly after sustaining head injuries while diving. According to the Arnala Sagri police, a group from Nalasopara was at Visava Resort for a day picnic when 25-year-old Satyendra Kumar hit his head on the floor of the pool when diving into it, sustaining severe head injuries.

25-yr-old drowns after diving into resort swimming pool

The deceased’s friend, Amit Pal, told the police that when Satyendra did not come up to the surface of the water, they got worried and called for help. The resort staff brought Kumar out of the water in an unconscious state. He was rushed to the Arnala Mahalaxmi Hospital, which referred him to the Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar West, where he died during treatment.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30pm and they have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). “Despite signs prohibiting diving, Kumar dived into the shallow pool. We are investigating whether the resort staff or lifeguards attempted to stop him or not,” said a police officer.

Kumar worked at a factory in Bhiwandi and stayed with his parents in the area.

