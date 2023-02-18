26-year-old collapses, dies during police recruitment drive

Mumbai: A 26-year-old candidate collapsed and died during the Mumbai police’s ongoing recruitment drive on Friday morning.

According to the BKC police, the incident occurred at around 10.45am in Mumbai University’s Kalina campus, where the physical tests were being conducted.

The police said that the candidate, Ganesh Ugale, was a native of Washim district and had applied for the post of police driver constable.

“Ugale participated in the 1,600-metre running race. However, he collapsed within a few seconds after completing the race. We rushed him to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz, where he was declared dead before admission,” Vishram Abhyankar, senior police inspector, said.

Abhyankar added that all precautions, including a pre-run basic medical examination, were being undertaken during the drive.

“We also had doctors and ambulances on stand-by and Ugale had reached the hospital within 10 minutes of his collapse. The exact cause of death will be clear once his post mortem reports are received,” Abhyankar said.

The police have registered an accidental death report.