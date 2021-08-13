Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
27-year-old killed in Vasai after being run over by two-wheeler near Mumbai
mumbai news

27-year-old killed in Vasai after being run over by two-wheeler near Mumbai

According to the police, the biker was riding the two-wheeler in an inebriated state. He is yet to be arrested, the police said
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The victim, Manish Kakri, had stepped out for evening walk when the accident occurred. He died during treatment.

A 27-year-old man was run over by a scooter on Suncity Road in Vasai (West) late on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the biker – Girish Shirsat – was riding the two-wheeler in an inebriated state. He has also suffered injuries and is yet to be arrested, the police said.

The victim, Manish Kakri, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was staying with his relatives and had stepped out for evening walk when the accident occurred. He died during treatment at a private hospital in Vasai.

The biker tried to flee, but some locals handed him over to Manickpur police. He has been booked under section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We have seized the bike and are awaiting the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.

According to a local, who did not wish to be identified, Suncity Road has no speed breakers or street lighting, and motorists drive vehicles rashly, leading to such mishaps.

