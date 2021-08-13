27-year-old killed in Vasai after being run over by two-wheeler near Mumbai

A 27-year-old man was run over by a scooter on Suncity Road in Vasai (West) late on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the biker – Girish Shirsat – was riding the two-wheeler in an inebriated state. He has also suffered injuries and is yet to be arrested, the police said.

The victim, Manish Kakri, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was staying with his relatives and had stepped out for evening walk when the accident occurred. He died during treatment at a private hospital in Vasai.

The biker tried to flee, but some locals handed him over to Manickpur police. He has been booked under section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

“We have seized the bike and are awaiting the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.

According to a local, who did not wish to be identified, Suncity Road has no speed breakers or street lighting, and motorists drive vehicles rashly, leading to such mishaps.