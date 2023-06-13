28 students top PCM, PCB exams with 100 percentiles in MHT CET

Mumbai: Twenty-eight students from across the state have scored 100 percentile this year in the Maharashtra Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) results of which were announced on Monday.

The MHT CET is conducted for admission to first-year degree in engineering, pharmacology, and agriculture courses through the State Common Entrance Examination Cell (CET Cell).

This year, the number of students registered for the MHT CET — 6,36,089 — is the highest compared to the last few years. Out of these, CET for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) group was conducted from May 9 to 13 and a total of 3,03,048 students had registered for it and 2,77,403 students took the exam.

The PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) Group CET was conducted from May 15 to 20, with 3,33,041 students registering for this exam and 3,13,732 students taking it.

Borivali resident Seshadri Iyer, who is among 28 candidates to have scored 100 percentile, said he wants to pursue medicine.

“It is my dream to join the medical field. So, I am eagerly waiting for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) result. I love to help others and there is no better way of doing it than by saving lives,” said Iyer, a student of Nirmala Memorial College, who appeared for MHTCET in the PCB group.

“In the last two years, reading non-academic content like encyclopedia and current affairs on Google has been my stressbuster,” said Iyer. He also appeared for JEE Main and scored 95 percentile.

“But I missed the deadline to register for the JEE Advanced,” said Iyer adding that he scored 87% in HSC after having studied only for three months for the board exam.

Similarly, Viraj Mankani, who scored 100 percentile in the PCM category, has managed to bag all-India rank 950 in JEE-Mains exam and awaits JEE-Advance result.

“I wish to apply for computer science at IIT Bombay for which I’ve been preparing for over two years,” said Mankani. “To concentrate on studies, I used to do digital detox during my study hours.”

