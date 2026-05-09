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28-year-old finance exec dies after bike crashes into Metro barricade on EEH

A 28-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle into a barricade on the Eastern Express Highway; his passenger sustained injuries.

Published on: May 09, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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MUMBAI: A late-night ride home after dinner with a friend ended in fatality for a 28-year-old finance company employee who lost control of his two-wheeler and crashed into an iron barricade installed for Metro construction work near the Kanjurmarg bus stop on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

28-year-old finance exec dies after bike crashes into Metro barricade on EEH

The deceased, identified as Rohit Patidar, 28, a resident of Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, while his pillion rider and roommate, Satyajit Singh, 27, sustained injuries to his hands and legs.

According to the Vikhroli police, Patidar worked with Credit Wise Capital in Worli, while Singh was employed with Unity Small Finance Bank. The two had travelled to Andheri on Wednesday night to meet a common friend who had arrived from West Bengal.

After meeting the friend and having dinner, the duo left for their home in Ulwe on a motorcycle. However, while travelling on the Eastern Express Highway, Patidar allegedly lost control of the bike near the Kanjurmarg bus stop and rammed into an iron barricade placed on the road for Metro construction work.

 
eastern express highway
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