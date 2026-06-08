28-year-old man dies, woman collapses at Worli concert; alcohol, drug angle under lens

A 28-year-old law graduate died after allegedly collapsing during an overnight immersive techno music event at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome in Worli on Saturday night, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

Police were seen investigating the death of 28-year-old Mahim resident Vrushabh Mahendra Gangurde, who collapsed and died after suffering a medical emergency during the heavily crowded "Klangkuenstler All Night Long" techno concert at the NSCI Dome in Worli on Saturday night. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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The deceased, identified as Vrishabh Mahendra Gangurde, a resident of Mahim, was attending Klangkuenstler presents OUTWORLD, a large-scale techno concert that drew thousands of music enthusiasts, when he allegedly developed health complications and collapsed. He was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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While preliminary police inquiries suggest that Gangurde may have consumed alcohol before or during the concert, investigators are examining multiple possibilities, including the consumption of prohibited substances and any underlying medical condition that may have contributed to the tragedy.

According to police officials, Gangurde was not the only attendee to fall ill during the event. A 31-year-old woman also reportedly developed health complications and was shifted to Jaslok Hospital for treatment. Doctors managed to stabilise her condition and she is currently reported to be in a stable condition.

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{{^usCountry}} The Tardeo police have booked the organiser of the concert Spacebound under section 106 of the BNS (causing death by negligence) based on the complaint of Gungurde’s elder brother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tardeo police have booked the organiser of the concert Spacebound under section 106 of the BNS (causing death by negligence) based on the complaint of Gungurde’s elder brother. {{/usCountry}}

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Officers said the exact cause of Gangurde’s death will only be known after the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are received, however, Gangurde’s elder brother said that he used to consume alcohol excessively.

Providing details of the inquiry, Hayant Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Zone III), said that the woman informed investigators that she had consumed alcohol and energy drinks during the concert. “In this case, no use of any drug substance was revealed,” said Meena, referring to the woman’s medical episode.

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However, police have not ruled out any angle in Gangurde’s death and are continuing to investigate the sequence of events leading up to his collapse. “We are examining the inside CCTV cameras and other electronic devices and recording statements of patrons as well as organisers. We are also verifying the permissions obtained for the event,” Meena said.

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Police sources said Gangurde lived with his elder brother, who is a doctor. Having recently completed his law degree, he was reportedly exploring opportunities to join a law firm and begin his legal career.

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“We have recorded the statement of Gangurde’s brother,” said a police officer. Investigators are now awaiting the post-mortem report, which they believe will provide crucial insights into what Gangurde may have consumed before his death and whether any medical factors played a role.

Police said German techno artist Klangkuenstler had recently brought his internationally known 360-degree Outworld concept to Mumbai, featuring his signature “All Night Long” performances. The events are known for industrial techno and heavy Schranz-infused sound, attracting dedicated electronic music fans.

Officials confirmed that the organisers had obtained permission to serve alcohol during the concert.

The Mumbai edition of the event, held at the NSCI Dome, featured elaborate LED staging and industrial-style soundscapes. Organisers also enforced strict policies, including restrictions on camera and mobile phone usage, to create what is described as an authentic warehouse-rave atmosphere.

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Police estimates suggest that at least 15,000 people attended the concert. Ticket prices reportedly started at ₹4,999 and exceeded ₹10,000 for VIP packages.

The incident has revived concerns over health and safety measures at large-scale music events, particularly in light of a recent drug-related tragedy in the city.

Just two months ago, two 24-year-old college students died after allegedly consuming drugs during a music concert at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon on April 11. A third student was hospitalised in the same incident.

Medical reports later confirmed that the deaths were caused by an overdose of Ecstasy pills. Investigators subsequently uncovered an alleged drug-distribution network operating around the event, with some security guards and bouncers accused of accepting bribes to allow narcotics into the venue.

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The Vanrai police have arrested 12 persons in connection with that case so far, including Jiya Jacob, the girlfriend of the alleged kingpin, Khemlani, as well as several students from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

According to investigators, Khemlani and Jacob, along with associates based in Europe, allegedly recruited young men in their twenties to transport and distribute Ecstasy pills by promising them quick and easy money.

Police said the Vanrai police are currently in the process of preparing a charge sheet in the case.