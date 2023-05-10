Pillion rider dies as speeding bike skids

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old man was killed after a two-wheeler skidded due to sudden braking on Veera Desai Road in the early hours of Monday. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Daddan Manzoor Ali, a Shriramwadi resident, who was riding pillion.

Ali had left home for a ride along with his neighbour Sandesh Gyani late on Sunday night. The accident happened at around 2 am on Monday, the police said.

Bandopant Bansode, senior inspector, said, “Gyani was speeding. He did not anticipate any other vehicle ahead of them. When he saw a dumper ahead of their vehicle, he applied brakes and lost control over the motorcycle.”

Their bike slipped and the duo fell sideways. Gyani sustained minor injuries, while Ali, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained severe head injuries due to the concrete road, the police said. A patrolling team took them to a hospital, where Ali was declared brought dead.

Amboli police have arrested Gyani on charges of causing death by negligence. He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court, which remanded him in judicial custody.