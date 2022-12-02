29-year-old found dead with multiple stab injuries in Mahim

Mumbai: A 29-year-old Dharavi resident was found dead with multiple stab injuries in the abdomen on Thursday. The victim – Ganesh alias Akash Sanjay Bhalerao – was found around 7 am on MMC Road in Mahim by locals, who informed the police about it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased did not have any issue or previous enmity with anyone, said Pravin Kadam, senior inspector, Mahim police station. It appears that the murder took place in a sudden fight with someone.

Bhalerao’s family was informed about the incident and the body was sent to Sion Hospital for post-mortem.

“We have registered a case of murder against unknown persons. While checking footage of the CCTV cameras covering the crime scene, some leads have been found about the culprit and police teams are working on it,” added Kadam.