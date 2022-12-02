Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
29-year-old found dead with multiple stab injuries in Mahim

mumbai news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 12:41 AM IST

The deceased did not have any issue or previous enmity with anyone, said Pravin Kadam, senior inspector, Mahim police station. It appears that the murder took place in a sudden fight with someone.

ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: A 29-year-old Dharavi resident was found dead with multiple stab injuries in the abdomen on Thursday. The victim – Ganesh alias Akash Sanjay Bhalerao – was found around 7 am on MMC Road in Mahim by locals, who informed the police about it.

Bhalerao’s family was informed about the incident and the body was sent to Sion Hospital for post-mortem.

“We have registered a case of murder against unknown persons. While checking footage of the CCTV cameras covering the crime scene, some leads have been found about the culprit and police teams are working on it,” added Kadam.

