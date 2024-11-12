A man died in an alleged hit-and-run road accident after a truck rammed into him at Ambernath on Sunday evening. The victim had gone to meet his brother and was returning home when the incident occurred. The Ambernath police have booked the accused truck driver who is absconding. 29-year-old man dies in a hit-and-run

The deceased, identified as Manigandan, was a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Swaminagar, Ambernath. Around 8pm on Sunday, he met his younger brother, Balaji Murugan, who was also working nearby, as it had been over a month since they caught up.

According to the complaint filed by Balaji, he and Manigandan worked as labourers. Their younger brother drives an auto-rickshaw and their mother sells vegetables. The family sustains itself through various means. When Manigandan met Balaji, they were discussing household matters and Balaji made a phone call to their mother to consult her in a matter. Manigandan unexpectedly stepped away from there and was walking towards Kalyan-Badlapur road when an Eicher truck hit him. Balaji, who witnessed this, immeditely rushed to his brother’s aid. Manigandan was found unconscious and bleeding heavily, sustaining severe injuries to his head and right-arm. He was transported in an ambulance to Chhaya Hospital in Ambernath West. Despite swift medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries.

Shahu Kaldate, assistant police commissioner, said, “The deceased went out to buy something and while he was walking on the road, he was struck by the truck. He died during treatment.”

Passersby gathered details of the truck driver, Rajesh Hanumant Gajghat, 30. The Ambernath police have booked Gajghat under 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act and 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A team of police are searching for the accused driver who absconded after the incident.