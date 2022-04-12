3 arrested for possessing marijuana in Dombivli

The Manpada police have arrested three persons and seized marijuana weighing 5.90kg and also the vehicle used for its transportation along with mobile phones and cash.

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector, Manpada police station, said on Monday, “We got a tip-off on April 1 that one person was in possession of marijuana at Mahaveer Apartment in Deslepada area in Dombivli (E). So, we sent a team and raided the flat. Mayur Madhukar Jadakar (25) and Akhilesh Rajan Dhulap (26) were arrested from the spot and we seized 5.90kg marijuana worth ₹1,87,310, mobile phone, cash and vehicle used for the transportation.

“When we further investigated the two, they revealed the name of a dealer from Shirpur in Dhule who used to supply them marijuana. Our team went to Dhule and arrested Sunil, alias Loka alias Dilip Khajan alias Pawra (20). We are also in search of one of his partners.”

Manpada police have registered an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The tribals in Dhule allegedly cultivated marijuana in their fields and sold it to dealers. The accused from Dombivli used to sell marijuana in and around Dombivli to students and elite persons. We are investigating the modus operandi and also finding if more people are associated with it,” said Bagade.