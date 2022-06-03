3 arrested for theft at lawyer house in Bhiwandi in March
In March, lawyer Ajay Vishnu Patil reported a robbery in which five persons allegedly entered his house, held his aged mother at knife point and looted 900g gold that she was wearing.
The incident was recorded on CCTV footage and Nizampura police registered the robbery case but couldn’t find the accused for three months. Now, three people have been arrested by the Bhiwandi crime branch Unit 2 for the same robbery.
During the robbery, the woman was injured as the accused snatched all the jewellery that she was wearing. The accused entered the house from the back door. After entering, they checked the office in the house, but didn’t get anything and when the woman came out, they robbed her.
Meanwhile, her daughter-in-law heard a noise and saw the accused robbing her mother-in-law. She raised an alarm and called the neighbours when the accused escaped.
During investigations, only three of the five accused were identified by the police and they started searching for them. On June 1, a team from the crime branch received information about one of the accused. They nabbed him and interrogated further to arrest two others with a bike without a number plate that they were using for the crime.
The three arrested have been identified as Umesh Ghatal, Akash Ghatal and Rahul Khanjode.
Sachin Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Unit 2, said, “We laid a trap for one of the three and later with his information we nabbed the other two. These accused have several cases of bike thefts registered against them in several police stations. We are interrogating them further to get details of the gold that was robbed.”
-
-
-
-
-
