3 cops involved in lathicharge suspended, cases against protestors withdrawn

But CM’s request to protesting activist to call off strike is shot down; Jarange-Patil also refuses to be a part of Shinde Committee

Mumbai: After promising Marathas of Marathwada Kunbi caste certificate so that they may benefit from reservations in jobs and education, last week, on Monday an all-party meeting led by chief minister Eknath Shinde agreed to two more demands laid out by protesting activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. Following the meeting at Sahyadri guest house, the CM announced that three senior police officers who were allegedly involved in the lathicharge on protesters in Antarwali-Sarathi village, in Jalna on September 1, will be suspended while cases registered against the protesters will be withdrawn immediately.

The parties also urged Jarange-Patil to call off his indefinite hunger strike which he has been on since the last 14 days, while offering the activist a position in the Shinde Committee, constituted to chalk out the plan to issue Kunbi certificates to Marathas. Jarange-Patil however said he will discuss the proposal made to him with his associates on Tuesday and then take the decision, adding that neither he nor a nominee would join the committee. Until then, he will continue his fast.

As protests across the state are gathering momentum, the government is facing a challenge to address the concern over Jarange-Patil’s health – he has given up water and refused health treatment.

“I appeal to Jarange-Patil to allow some time to Justice Shinde to decide how to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Maratha community members in central Maharashtra. We appeal to him to either be part of the committee or appoint his representative. We are concerned about his health and well-being and also the law and order in the state,” Shinde said after the meeting. “We have also passed a resolution unanimously to appeal to Jarange-Patil to call off his hunger strike,” Shinde said.

He added, “As per the demand made by protestors, we are suspending three senior officers including additional SP Rahul Khade and deputy SP Mukund Aghav.”

The CM said the government was committed to restore the reservation by ensuring that it stands the legal scrutiny. “A dedicated commission has been appointed to weed out the lacunae pointed out by the apex court. We are tapping the option of curative petition and other legal alternatives. We have appointed a task force of senior counsels to represent us in the Supreme Court. We are taking the steps to establish the social and educational backwardness of the community,” he added.

On the other hand, Shinde also assured the OBCs that their reservation would not be touched, with the inclusion of Marathas, and urged them not to fall prey “to false propaganda”.

“I appeal to the members from the OBC community to not protest and cooperate with us,” he said.

Leaders from Congress, Sharad Pawar faction of NCP, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Peasants and Workers Party, Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties attended the meeting which went on for over two hours.

Meanwhile, as Jarange-Patil has intensified his protest, his sugar and water levels have dropped, said Dr Amol Tandale, his treating doctor. “After the check-up on Sunday afternoon, he has refused any more medical intervention,” said Dr Tandale, from the government hospital in Jalna.

The activist however said that he was in good health and “only feel pain on the issue of reservation”.

“I am alright, what I want is the saline of the reservation. We as the community have given everything to all the parties in 75 years of Independence. It is time for them to act for us. It is time for the state’s 60% Maratha population to realise who is in their favour,” he said while speaking to the media.

