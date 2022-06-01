Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3 from UP arrested in Thane with guns, live cartridges

The Thane property cell unit arrested three persons with four guns and eight live cartridges in Thane on Tuesday. The accused were carrying them illegally to sell to unknown persons
The Thane property cell unit with the three persons arrested for carrying guns and live cartridges. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 08:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The Thane property cell unit arrested three persons with four guns and eight live cartridges in Thane on Tuesday. The accused were carrying them illegally to sell to unknown persons. A team of officials were still getting details about their work base and customers.

The accused, identified as Talib Ansari (20), Irfan Ansari (19) and Ajij Salmani (19), are all from Uttar Pradesh.

The team of Thane property cell officials received a tip-off that the first two accused were coming with guns for sale. The team laid a trap near Thane Station area and nabbed the duo with six live cartridges and two guns.

Anil Honrao, senior police inspector, said, “The two accused came from UP and brought these guns from there to sell to someone in Thane. We nabbed the duo with these guns and during investigation, we came to know about Salmani, who was their supplier from UP. Our team went to UP and bought him here with two guns and two live cartridges. All materials are worth 55,160. We booked all three of them, produced them in the court, where we have received their custody till June 6. We are investigating their network.”

