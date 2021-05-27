3 jumbo Covid centres shut before Cyclone Tauktae to reopen for patients from June 1

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to reopen three jumbo Covid centres in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Dahisar and Mulund that were shut as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Tauktae. The centres will reopen for Covid patients from June 1 in a phased manner.

The BMC had shut its three jumbo Covid centres before Cyclone Tauktae hit the city on May 17. The civic body, between May 15 and 16, had shifted over 500 Covid patients to nearby hospitals namely SevenHills and Nesco jumbo centres, considering a threat of damage, owing to the high wind speed. Civic officials also used the opportunity to undertake maintenance of these Covid centres and make some structural changes, per BMC’s plan to be prepared for a possible third wave.

The tentative date of reopening the three centres is June 1, said, civic officials.

However, it has been decided to reopen the centres in phases as they need not be functional at full capacity since the number of cases in the city is on the decline. The capacity of the three centres is around 4,600 beds.

According to BMC officials, the repair and maintenance work ongoing at the jumbo centres include cleaning and sanitation of the entire area, changing water pipelines at several spots, fixing leakages, stormwater works, sewage-related work, flooring, installing additional ropes to the hangars to ensure the makeshift hospital sustains longer, followed by furniture-related works.

Dr Rajesh Dere, dean of BKC Covid centre said, “The repair and maintenance work is currently ongoing and we will be in a position to take patients from June 1. However, currently, the caseload is less, and hence we may reopen in a phased manner. We are already conducting vaccination at BKC jumbo.”

At Dahisar Covid jumbo centres, the BMC will restart the vaccination in the next two days, however, the jumbo centre will get reactivated in a phased manner, with the intensive care unit (ICU) beds getting activated first.

Dr Deepa Shriyan, dean at Dahisar jumbo centre said, “We will first reactivate the jumbo centre with ICU beds, considering an emergency. Further, we are also adding a paediatric ward with 30 beds where children can be admitted.”

Meanwhile, in the case of Mulund, the BMC plans to open up one hangar for admitting Covid patients. Dr Pradeep Angre, dean at Mulund jumbo centre said, “We have around 1,600 beds and starting June 1 we will activate one hangar for Covid patients. For the remaining beds, we will activate them in phases considering the ongoing maintenance work anticipating the third wave. Along with maintenance work, we are also carrying out pre-monsoon works, which we will require time.”