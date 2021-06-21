3 people drown; 2 at the same spot in Thane’s Yeoor lake

Prasad Pavaskar, 16, drowned in Nilapani lake of Yeoor Patonapada on Sunday morning. Vartak Nagar police registered an accidental death report in the case.

Pavaskar, son of constable Madhukar Pavaskar, was out on a picnic with his friends in Yeoor after six months. According to Vartak nagar police, he left home at 6am with six friends. During the trip, the deceased jumped into the lake and hit a stone, leading to head injury, following which one of his friends pulled him out of water.

Santosh Kadam from the regional disaster management team said, “After some time, Pavaskar wanted to get back in the water and was standing at one of the stones when he fainted and fell. He got stuck in a gap between two stones and drowned by the time his friends called locals for help. Our team found his body and handed it over body to the police.”

Inspector S Ghatekar said, “The boy came out with his friends after a long time. He knew how to swim and fainted due to his head injury. We sent the body for postmortem and registered an accidental death report in the matter.”

Hundreds of citizens allegedly stepped out during the weekend. Vartak Nagar police and Yeoor locals have been removing people for the past two weekends from crowded places in their area.

Shankar Janave, a local, said, “We seriously need a team of civic body, forest and police officers to control the crowd. Thousands of people have started visiting picnic spots here and do not follow any pandemic rules, risking villagers’ lives. We have requested the police for help, and are going to send a request letter to the collector to stop this crowd.”

In two different incidents two more persons died by drowning on Sunday.

The second death took place at the same spot around 3.30pm when Juber Sayyed, 20, who had gone swimming with his friends, drowned.

In another incident, Sutesh Karavade, 33, went to swim in an artificial pond where he got stuck inside mud and drowned to death