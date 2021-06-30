3 rob jewellery store, kill shopkeeper in Dahisar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Dahisar police on Wednesday booked three unidentified persons for killing one person and robbing a jewellery store in Dahisar (East).

According to police, the incident took place at about 10.45am on Wednesday, when three robbers arrived at the Om Sairaj Jewellery store at Gavde Nagar. The robbers fired one round on the shopkeeper, killing him on the spot. The robbers then filled two bags with jewellery before fleeing the spot. The number plate of the Activa bike was folded, due to which, no one could note down its registration number. Police officers said that they have acquired CCTV footages of the road where they can see the men on the Activa, riding triple seat.

Police said the rider had worn a white kurta and blue jeans with black shoes.

The police are trying to identify and trace the accused. “A nakabandi has been set up at all the exit roads. We have also alerted our informers to lookout for the robbers,” said an officer from Dahisar police station.

