MUMBAI: With three years to go before the next assembly elections, the battle over who should be Maharashtra’s next chief minister has already begun within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with the Shiv Sena and BJP staking their claims. Sena leaders are pitching for Eknath Shinde’s return as chief minister, while BJP leaders are insisting that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue to lead the alliance. 3 years before polls, Sena, BJP spar over CM’s post

At the annual Dussehra rally of the party on Tuesday, Sena ministers Pratap Sarnaik and Gulabrao Patil, along with former minister Ramdas Kadam, openly backed their party chief and deputy chief minister Shinde for the top post. Their remarks signalled that the leadership question remains alive within the ruling alliance, reviving memories of the prolonged stand-off between a sulking Shinde and an unyielding Fadnavis after the two leaders switched roles after the Mahayuti swept to power in the 2024 assembly elections.

On Tuesday, Patil even sought divine blessings for Shinde’s return, declaring that the Sena would increase its tally to pave the way for his elevation. “We pray to Lord Ram and Goddess Jagdamba to make Eknath Shinde saheb the chief minister of Maharashtra once again and bring back good days for farmers,” he said.

He claimed the Sena had 60 MLAs, a combined strength of 73 legislators when MLCs were included, and a total 85-86 representatives when MPs were counted. “If every MLA ensures the election of one MLA from a neighbouring constituency, Eknath Shinde will become the next chief minister,” Patil said.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said Shinde’s return as chief minister was the hope of party leaders and grassroots workers. “Whether it is Pratap Sarnaik, Anand Paranjape or an ordinary Shiv Sainik, everyone wants Eknath Shinde saheb to become chief minister once again. However, numbers are very important when it comes to becoming the chief minister,” he told the media on Tuesday.

“Today, Eknath Shinde saheb is deputy chief minister because we do not have the numbers. But in the next assembly election, we will increase our strength,” he added.

Referencing the standoff between Shinde and Fadnavis nearly two years ago, Kadam said, “Eknath Shinde saheb was a rightful claimant to the chief minister’s post. However, what happened later is something only Shinde Saheb himself knows well.”

The BJP, however, was quick to reaffirm its position. Party MLC Parinay Fuke, a close confidant of the chief minister, said the Mahayuti would contest the next assembly elections under Fadnavis, signalling that the BJP intends to retain him as the face of the alliance.

“Given the way Fadnavis saheb is taking Maharashtra forward on the development front, we will contest the next election under his leadership. Not only that, we will also achieve greater success than in the previous election,” said Fuke.

Claiming that the alliance currently has around 240 seats, Fuke said the Mahayuti would aim to cross the 250-seat mark in the 288-member assembly during the next election.

Seizing on the remarks, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) questioned the BJP’s claim that all is well within the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the public statements reflected underlying tensions among the alliance partners.

“I want to ask the BJP if they approve such remarks. I have been repeatedly saying that everything is not well in this three-party alliance. We keep hearing about boycotts of meetings. When farmers are badly affected by drought, the three ruling parties are busy deciding who will become chief minister, MLA, MLC, among others,” she said.