30% of Maharashtra’s teens fully vaccinated

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s full vaccination coverage in the 15-18 age group is 30.76%, while the state crossed the halfway- mark, averaging 59.52%, in single dose coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to latest figures released by the government.

This is only an incremental jump since February 18, when the state average was 27% for both doses and 57% for first dose.

The state began to inoculate 15-18 year olds with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin starting January 3.

Mumbai’s vaccination coverage of teenagers also continues to remain low. As of March 3, the city’s first dose coverage is 54% and its full vaccination coverage touched 32%. On February 18, the city had achieved 49.9% first-dose coverage of the Covid-19 vaccination and 24.2% full vaccination coverage in this age group.

In contrast, Sangli and Bhandara were among the top two districts in the vaccination coverage of the below 18 population. While Sangli achieved 73.86% single dose coverage, its full vaccination coverage stands at 58.67%. Bhandara has achieved 80.45% and 61.24% single and two-dose coverage, respectively.

Maharashtra’s target adult population is 91.5 million, while the target population in the 15 to 18 age group is six million. Mumbai’s target population in the 15 to 18 age group is 612,000. Until 6 pm on March 3, the city had administered 523,814 doses (both doses combined) in this category, according to the Cowin dashboard.

“The youngsters have responded well to the vaccination drive, and we expect the drive to pick up in districts like Mumbai as schools and colleges are now fully reopening,” said state immunisation officer Dr Sachin Desai.

“The response is definitely higher for the second dose,” said Desai. “The low turnout for the first dose could be because of the fresh infections or reluctance to take the vaccine. However, the scenario will definitely change with many districts in the state opening up completely. More youngsters will come forward in the next few days,” he said.

“Since the past few days, we are only getting youngsters who need the vaccination certificate for attending classes and examinations,” said Dr Prince Surana, chief executive of Mumbai’s Surana Group of Hospitals in Mumbai.

Dr Sanjay Salunkhe, civil surgeon of Sangli district said that the vaccination drive seems to have reached a point of saturation both in the 15 to 18 age group as well as the 18-plus category. “People who were willing to take the jabs have done it already. The ones who remain are largely still hesitant and a small section of people may have other reasons such as recent Covid infection or allergies etc. Our healthcare workers have observed that some parents of teenagers are very sceptical to let them take the jabs,” he said.

“We expect increased footfall of youngsters in the next few weeks as schools and colleges are opening up fully,” said Mumbai’s executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare.

