30 people infected with Delta variant of coronavirus, says hospital

In a worrying development, 30 people in Maharashtra's Nashik have been found infected with the Delta variant of coronavirus, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. It quoted a doctor at district hospital, who said a majority of the patients were from rural area.

"30 people have been infected with Delta variant in Nashik. 28 patients are from rural areas. 2 patients are from Gangapur and Sadique Nagar. Several patients are from Sinnar, Yeola, Nandgaon, Niphad as well," ANI quoted Dr Kishore Shrinivas, surgeon at the Nashik District Hospital, as saying.

He also added that the samples were sent for genome sequencing to Pune, where they tested positive for the Delta variant.

Dr Shrinivas then advised the people of the area to "take precautions, sanitise, wear masks and follow social distancing norms".

Delta variant is the B.1.617.2 variant of the Covid-19 virus, first identified in India. It is believed to have led to the brutal second wave of the pandemic which overwhelmed the country's healthcare systems.

Maharashtra reported 5,539 new cases of the infection and 187 related fatalities on Friday, taking the infection tally to 63,41,759 and the toll to 1,33,717, the state health department said.

The number of recoveries has reached 61,30,137, while 74,483 are active cases, the health department said.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest number of cases at 2,105, followed by 1,462 in the Kolhapur region. The Mumbai region reported 769 cases, Nashik 787, Latur 292, Aurangabad 61, Akola 42 and the Nagpur region 21.