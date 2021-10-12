Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 300 Congress workers resign over new chief in Palghar
mumbai news

300 Congress workers resign over new chief in Palghar

The letter states that Nana Patole was instrumental in appointing Praful Patil as the new Congress district chief without even consulting or discussing with office bearers at Palghar
Around 300 Congress party workers from Palghar, Dahanu, Boisar and Wada have submitted their resignation to Rahul Gandhi and the All-India Congress Committee in charge of Maharashtra HK Patil. (AFP)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST
By Ram Parmar, Palghar

Around 300 Congress party workers from Palghar, Dahanu, Boisar and Wada have submitted their resignation to Rahul Gandhi and the All-India Congress Committee in charge of Maharashtra HK Patil, over the appointment of Praful Patil as the new Palghar district chief by MPCC(I) Nana Patole.

The letter states that Patole was instrumental in appointing Patil as the new district chief without even consulting or discussing with office bearers at Palghar. It alleges that Patole has brought casteist colour to the party as they both belong to Kunbi caste.

“Patil was earlier with Kunbi Sena and supported the Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha candidate Vishwanath Patil in 2014. He later switched sides once Patole joined the Congress and Patil was given the prime post,” said a party worker.

“We are paying the price of being loyal to the Congress party and it is up to Rahul Gandhi to decide whether the party needs loyalists or opportunists, who joined the Congress for their selfish needs,” he added. A copy of the letter has also been sent to senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.

In the just-concluded Palghar zilla parishad and panchayat samiti bypoll, Congress was drubbed heavily and finished fourth with some candidates even losing their deposits.

