3,000 M.Com students of MU yet to receive third-semester results after six months

Mumbai: Around 3,000 students of Master of Commerce (M.Com) at the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai (MU), are in a fix because they are yet to receive their third-semester results despite the completion of their fourth-semester examinations. HT Image

The third-semester examinations were conducted in January and February, leaving students in eager anticipation of their results to secure a job. However, according to a few of the affected students, the delay in results has led to the loss of job opportunities.

“I appeared for a job interview aiming for the position of a trainee accountant. However, the company required at least the third-semester marksheet as a prerequisite for joining. Regrettably, without the results, I found myself unable to seize the new job opportunity,” a student said on the condition of anonymity.

Another student, concurrently pursuing a Chartered Accountant (CA) qualification alongside the M.Com course, reported additional concerns regarding the academic materials provided by the university. “There are numerous fundamental errors present in the study material. Particularly, in the Advanced Financial Accounting subject, there are discrepancies between question figures and the answers provided in the study materials,” the student said.

Amidst these concerns, a MU official said, “The result for M.Com third semester is currently under process. We are committed to promptly declaring the results to alleviate the students’ anxieties.”