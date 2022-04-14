30g gold bracelet returned to owner, thanks to roadside vendor’s presence of mind
A 60-year-old woman and roadside vendor in Kalyan alerted a traffic police constable after seeing a 30g gold bracelet on the road. The police immediately searched the person on CCTV footage and handed over the bracelet through the poor woman in Kalyan on Thursday.
On Thursday morning, Sanket Dherange, a 32-year-old resident of Kalyan was having tea and breakfast at a stall in Mahatma Phule Chowk. The man misplaced his gold bracelet at the spot left. After some time, Jahida Isar, the roadside vendor, saw the bracelet in a bush outside the stall. She immediately informed the traffic cops.
Senior police inspector of the traffic department, Mahesh Tarde, said, “We were surprised when this poor woman told us about the gold bracelet without picking it up. Our police immediately asked the food stall owner and others nearby if they knew the person who lost it. After some time, through CCTV footage, we got his car number and called him to our police station and returned his bracelet through the woman herself.”
Isar felt really nice while returning it. She said, “I am happy that our police found the person.”
-
Four cops suspended after ‘custodial death’ in Koderma, family demands arrest
The Koderma district administration on Thursday suspended four policemen, including station in-charge of Domchanch police station, after a 55-year-old man allegedly died in police custody. Body of 55-year-old a resident of Sabhi village, Arjun Saw, was found in Nirupahadi forest area, a few kilometres from the police station, on Wednesday morning.
-
Students will not be affected by SC decision, says MUHS about Dhule college
Mumbai Days after the Supreme Court stayed a recent Bombay high court (HC) order to start admissions to 100 seats at Dhule-based ACPM Medical College, students are a nervous wreck. While state officials are trying to salvage the matter at present, a voice of support has now come from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences clarifying that students will not be affected by this move.
-
Foodgrain production in Bihar looks positive
Bihar's total foodgrain production in kharif and rabi seasons in the financial year 2021-22 stands at 162.22 lakh tonnes, of which wheat production is estimated at 62.22 lakh metric tonnes and paddy at 71 lakh metric tonnes, as per the third estimate of foodgrain production compiled recently, which indicated that the state continues to be food sufficient, agriculture department officials said. N Saravana Kumar, secretary, agriculture, could not be reached for comment.
-
Justice Ajay Tewari’s resignation accepted
The resignation of justice Ajay Tewari of the Punjab and Haryana high court has been accepted. Justice Tewari was the second senior judge of the high court after chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha. He was due to retire on April 6, 2022, but is learnt to have resigned due to personal reasons on March 15. A third-generation lawyer, justice Tewari graduated in law from Panjab University in 1982, before starting his practice.
-
10-year-old boy beaten by criminal lawyer at housing society in Thane
A 10-year-old boy of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area of Thane was badly beaten by a criminal lawyer from the same society. On Tuesday evening, Ayush Gore was playing with his friends when the criminal lawyer, Chetan Patil, came inside the Sarovar society and started beating the youngster. Ayush's ear was badly hurt from the assault and he has been admitted to Kaushalya Hospital in Thane.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics