30K jabbed in 2 days as vaccination drive against Covid resumes in Thane post Diwali

The vaccination drive, which was stalled in Diwali owing to the festive season, has resumed with more than 30,000 people covered in the last two days in the door-to-door campaign undertaken by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). This is more than the meagre 3,000-4,000 vaccination doses conducted per day in the last week.

With more than 5.35 lakh still not jabbed with even the first dose of vaccination, the TMC has initiated a door-to-door survey wherein people who did not get even the first dose or have passed the due date for the second dose will be vaccinated immediately by the surveyors at their homes. The corporation aims at vaccinating the entire population with at least the first dose till November 30.

Dr. Prasad Patil, vaccination officer, said, “There were hardly any people visiting the vaccination centres since the start of the month owing to the festive season. The 170 teams formed visited more than 150 houses on Tuesday and Wednesday, each covering a population of 1.25 lakh per day. On the first day, around 14,750 people were vaccinated while 14,600 were jabbed on Wednesday. The figure would have being higher but most of them were busy due to Chaat Puja on Wednesday.”

