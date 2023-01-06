30-year-old man arrested for his landlady’s murder in Uran

Two days after an elderly woman was found dead in Uran, the police on Thursday arrested her 30-year-old tenant in his hometown, Ahmednagar. Amol Sarjerao Shelar allegedly killed the landlady, Lilabai Krishakant Thakur, following a fight over vacating the house and decided to flee with her jewellery.

According to the police, Shelar had been staying in the rented room at Bookadvira village for the last two months.

Shelar allegedly told the police that last Friday, he returned to his room, adjoining Thakur’s home, in an inebriated state. An angry Thakur warned him that if he did not quit drinking, he would have to look for another house. However, when he again came home drunk around 4 pm on Monday, Thakur asked him to vacate the room immediately.

“He saw that she was wearing gold ornaments. So, he locked in the door and strangled her. Then, he tied her legs and hands as well,” senior police inspector Sunil Patil from Uran police station said.

Soon after the crime, he switched off his phone, Patil said. “With the help of informers and technical evidence, we traced him to the residence of his childhood friend in Ahmednagar and arrested him.”

The accused mortgaged the gold at a cooperative credit society at Shirur in Pune before leaving for Ahmednagar, the police said.

Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police, zone II, said, “Shelar said he got ₹1 lakh from the mortgaged gold. A team will go to Pune on Friday to verify his claim.”

Shelar’s family had thrown him out of their Uran house because of his misbehaviour with his parents and since then, he and his wife and two children had been living separately, Patil said.

Thakur, 65, who worked as aayah in an Anganwadi, was found dead in Shelar’s room on Tuesday. An Anganwadi worker who came looking for Thakur spotted her body and alerted the police.

