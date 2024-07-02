 32 years later, man acquitted in post-Babri riot case | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

32 years later, man acquitted in post-Babri riot case

ByRevu Suresh
Jul 02, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Mumbai court acquits man accused in post-Babri Masjid riots for lack of evidence, after 32 years. 15 others still absconding.

MUMBAI: The sessions court, last week, acquitted a man arrested in connection with the post-Babri Masjid demolition communal riots in the city.

HT Image
HT Image

The court acquitted the Mira Road resident, a taxi driver, who was accused of being part of a mob involved in assaulting people and looting shops.

The accused, Rajesh Jaiswal (58), was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and booked under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. He was arrested on January 16 this year, 32 years after the riots of December 1992.

The sessions court judge, S D Tawshikar, while acquitting the accused, observed that there is no evidence to prove that Jaiswal was present during the time of the incident. The court added that “the prosecution failed to prove any of the charges levelled against the accused”. The prosecution, represented by Ajit Chavan, brought in 12 witnesses in the case.

The incident dated back to December 7, 1992, when an inspector of Dharavi police station, Purshottam Dhabarde, lodged an FIR against 4500 to 5000 individuals from the Muslim community. Jaiswal was arrested recently after being on the run. The defence, represented by Kavita Durgapal, stated that the victim was not involved in the mob violence. She maintained that he was just an onlooker who had parked his vehicle in the area.

The court further directed the cases against 15 other persons, who are absconding, to be kept as a dormant file and issue non-bailable warrants against them. It asked the Dharavi police to search and produce them for trial.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 32 years later, man acquitted in post-Babri riot case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On