Mumbai: The extension of the Eastern Freeway between Chedda Nagar and Anand Nagar in Thane has received Tree Authority clearance, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stating that 320 trees will be felled and 386 transplanted.

320 trees to be felled to make way for Eastern Freeway extension

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The MMRDA has claimed that design changes in the project’s alignment have helped reduce the environmental impact and save 949 trees along the corridor.

“A total of 1,655 trees fall within the project corridor. Under the original plan, a substantial number of these trees were likely to be affected. However, to minimize the environmental impact, we revised the alignment and structural design and as a result, 949 trees will be retained and protected at their existing locations, while 386 trees will be transplanted. Consequently, the number of trees that will need to be felled has been reduced to 320,” said an MMRDA official.

The Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved cutting these trees for the construction of the 13.9 kms long freeway that will reduce travel time between south Mumbai and Thane to 30 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} However, some members opposed the project, arguing that hundreds of mature trees would still be lost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, some members opposed the project, arguing that hundreds of mature trees would still be lost. {{/usCountry}}

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“We vehemently opposed the proposal along the Eastern Express Highway because hundreds of trees will be completely eliminated,” said a Tree Authority member.

MMRDA officials also said they made special efforts to protect the corridor’s Pink Blossom (Trumpet) trees. Of the 178 trees identified within the project area, 127 will remain untouched and 13 will be transplanted, leaving 38 trees affected by the project.

Officials also said the agency worked with environmental experts to minimise ecological damage and has planned compensatory plantation measures.

The corridor will connect key junctions including Mulund, Airoli, Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg, while also providing onward connectivity towards the Samruddhi Expressway.