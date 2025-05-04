Menu Explore
32-year-old woman, three daughters found dead in Bhiwandi

ByAnamika Gharat
May 04, 2025 06:02 AM IST

The police suspect that the woman killed her daughters before ending her life, as a note she purportedly left behind stated that no one should be held responsible for their deaths

THANE: A 32-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were found dead at their home in the Phene village in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The police suspect that the woman killed her daughters before ending her life, as a note she purportedly left behind stated that no one should be held responsible for their deaths.

32-year-old woman, three daughters found dead in Bhiwandi
32-year-old woman, three daughters found dead in Bhiwandi

According to the police, the woman was 32 years old, while her daughters were aged 13, 12, and 8. Her husband discovered their bodies after returning home at 9 am on Saturday following a night shift.

Police officers said they received a call about the incident around 9.30 am on Saturday. Police sub-inspector Suresh Dhole from the Bhiwandi City police station said that beat marshals out on the field rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the call.

Upon reaching, they found the deceased woman’s husband crying outside his house. He told the police that his wife and daughters were inside and had died by suicide. With the help of local residents, the police broke open the door, which was locked, and found all four bodies inside. The victims were immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where a doctor declared all four dead, said a police officer.

Senior police inspector Krishnadev Kharade and a forensic team conducted a spot panchnama and recovered a suicide note in the house, which stated that no one should be blamed for the deaths. The police are investigating the matter from all possible angles, an officer said.

One of the family’s neighbours said, “One of the children studied in the same class as my daughter. Our own children, who understood what happened, are devastated and have been in tears ever since they learned of the incident.”

