32-yr-old woman found unconsious in Mumbai’s Andheri east was raped, brutalised: Cop

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man has been arrested by the Sakinaka police early on Friday for allegedly assaulting and raping a 32-year-old woman.

According to Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 10, police received a call at 3am about an injured couple on Khiarani Road in Sakinaka, Andheri east.

On reaching the spot, police found a woman lying injured inside a parked tempo. Outside the vehicle on the road was a man, also injured.

The woman was taken to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where doctors confirmed sexual assault. Police said the medical examination confirmed that she was also brutalised.

Police said a case of assault and rape was registered on the basis of the opinion given by doctors since the woman was still unconscious.

“After registering the case, we scanned the CCTV recordings of the spot and have arrested a man who was seen at the crime scene,” said Reddy.

Officials said that they have to ascertain the sequence of events and investigate what transpired between the injured couple and the accused. One official said they also need to probe if someone else was involved.