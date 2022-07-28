34 swine flu cases including 3 deaths recorded in Thane district

The Thane district has recorded 34 swine flu cases including three deaths. Among these, the highest is in Thane city with 20 cases and two deaths since July 1.

Special swine flu wards or bed provisions have been made at the Civil Hospital and also within the Thane civic body’s jurisdiction.

Till now, around 1.17 lakh tests have been conducted on suspected cases across Thane district. From among these, 34 have tested positive for swine flu, 22 of whom are recuperating in hospitals across the district while six have completely recovered.

The 34 swine flu incidents include 20 from within Thane Municipal Corporation limits and nine from within Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. There are two incidents from rural parts of the city and one death. Two other deaths are from Thane civic body jurisdiction.

“There were no hospital admissions until Wednesday. On Thursday, there was a patient who was admitted with symptoms at Thane Civil Hospital. Those who died of swine flu are residents of Kopri and hence we conducted a fever survey across Kopri area. We also ensured for almost two weeks that the close relatives of the dead patients were not having any symptoms,” said Dr Smitali Humraskar, deputy medical officer, TMC.

Fifty beds have been arranged at Parking Plaza in Thane for swine flu patients. But, as of now, patients are admitted at private facilities across the city. The Thane Civil Hospital has created a 20-bed ward for swine flu patients.

“Currently, we have a patient admitted whose symptoms are not very severe and his health is under control. The situation seems to be in control as of now and everyone needs to maintain basic precautions,” said Kailash Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane Civil Hospital.

The Thane district authorities claimed that the required prophylactic measures have been taken to bring the cases under control.