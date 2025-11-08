NAVI MUMBAI: A 34-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by two men in Turbhe on Thursday, suspecting him of stealing a mobile phone. In a separate incident a few days ago, another 39-year-old man was assaulted during an altercation with friends, leading to his death. 34-year-old man beaten to death in Turbhe over suspicion of mobile theft

According to the police, the victim, Sudhakar Sheshrav Patole, lived with his family near Vitthal Mandir, KKR Road, Turbhe Store. On Thursday morning, two men, Arjun Vitthal Adagale, 52, and Vidhhan Mandal, 48, both residents of the same locality, confronted Patole, accusing him of stealing Adagale’s phone.

The confrontation soon turned violent, and the duo allegedly assaulted Patole severely, resulting in his death on the spot, said a police officer.

Following this, the father of the deceased, Sheshrav Kondiba Patole, 63, approached the police and based on his complaint, the police registered a case under 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused.

“Both suspects fled from the locality after the incident, but we have leads on their whereabouts. We will soon arrest them,” senior police inspector Abasaheb Patil said.

In a separate and earlier incident on November 3, a 39-year-old man, Anand Ramsahay Kori, was beaten to death near the Belapur–Vashi Highway overbridge, close to Dream Developers in Turbhe Naka, when he was consuming alcohol with Arunkumar Bhanu Rajbhar, 20, along with three others. An argument broke out after Kori allegedly abused him. “Rajbhar attacked Kori with a fiber pipe, stones, and a broken beer bottle on his head, causing injuries that proved fatal,” said the investigating officer of the case. Subsequently, the police registered a case against the accused under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).