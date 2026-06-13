35 visitors escape unhurt as huge tree branch falls on Malabar Hill trail

Mumbai: A major tragedy was narrowly averted at one of the city’s newest public attractions on Friday morning, when a massive branch from a century-old Elephant Earpod tree crashed onto the Malabar Hill Nature Trail, just minutes after around 30-35 visitors had passed by the spot.

Mumbai, India - June 12, 2026: A large tree fell on "Nature Trail", no injuries were reported in the incident at Malabar Hill in Mumbai, India, on Friday, June 12, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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The incident occurred around 6.45 am, when a huge primary branch of the tree suddenly gave way and fell onto a section near the entrance of the 485-metre-long trail. No injuries were reported, but civic officials acknowledged that the outcome could have been disastrous had the visitors been standing beneath the tree when the branch collapsed.

“Around 30 to 35 visitors were present on the trail, but were fortunately at the dead-end section, which helped avert a major mishap,” said a junior tree officer from the BMC’s D Ward, requesting anonymity. “The tree was hollow and more than a century old. We had already trimmed it about 15 days ago. Perhaps due to gusty winds, the branch gave way this morning.”

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{{^usCountry}} The tree is among the rare species found in the area, the officer said, adding that authorities would now inspect and trim other protruding branches as a precautionary measure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tree is among the rare species found in the area, the officer said, adding that authorities would now inspect and trim other protruding branches as a precautionary measure. {{/usCountry}}

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The branch fell on the Malabar Hill Elevated Nature Trail, Mumbai’s first elevated forest walkway. Inaugurated in March 2025, the ₹26-crore project was designed by architect Rahul Kadri and developed by the BMC. The walkway connects Kamala Nehru Park with Doongerwadi Woods, allowing visitors to walk through a 2.5-acre urban forest that had remained inaccessible to the public for decades.

The trail has emerged as one of Mumbai’s most popular green attractions, drawing hundreds of morning walkers, birdwatchers and tourists. The forest corridor is home to more than 100 plant and tree species, including banyan, jamun, gulmohar, almond, and Elephant Earpod trees.

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However, officials admitted that there is no comprehensive census of trees along the nature trail. The tree officer quoted earlier said another branch from a different tree had fallen during the rains about a week ago, following which trimming work was carried out in the area.

“We will engage a qualified arborist to assess the health of the tree. The trail will remain closed until debris is cleared and repairs are completed,” the officer added.

Architect Rahul Kadri of IMK Architects, who designed the nature trail, stressed the need for scientific tree management. “The trees along the trail should be examined by a qualified arborist. Selective trimming should be undertaken based on the arborist’s recommendations rather than as a routine exercise,” Kadri said.

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Arborists said the incident raises concerns about the condition and maintenance of ageing trees in the city. Vaibhav Raje, founder of Treecotech Pvt Ltd, said the collapse appeared to involve a major structural branch rather than a smaller limb.

“If the tree is over a century old, its girth would be substantial. This does not appear to be a minor branch failure, but the collapse of a primary branch. There could be two possible reasons. The attachment point where the branch emerged from the trunk may have decayed over time, or the branch may have developed excessive end-weight, making it vulnerable during strong winds,” Raje said.

He added that such risks can often be mitigated through scientific pruning and crown reduction techniques.

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“There is a specific method and requirement for trimming. One cannot randomly cut branches. If the structural weakness had been identified earlier, proper pruning could have reduced the risk. Unfortunately, tree trimming in the city is often carried out in a haphazard manner. Branches are removed from only one side, creating an imbalance and affecting both the structural stability and health of trees. A holistic approach is needed to identify problems in advance and prevent such incidents,” Raje said.

The incident comes at the onset of the monsoon season, when strong winds and heavy rainfall frequently increase the risk of tree and branch falls across Mumbai. Following the incident, the affected stretch of the nature trail has been cordoned off to visitors.

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Civic officials said the BMC’s hydraulic engineering department is carrying out repairs to the damaged portion of the elevated walkway, while the garden department is clearing fallen branches and debris from the site. The trail will remain closed until safety inspections are completed and the area is declared safe for public access.