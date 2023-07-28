Biker tries to avoid pothole in Thane, gets run over by container

Thane: A 35-year-old biker, who was navigating through a potholed and patched road, died after coming under the wheels of a container truck on Thursday morning near Gaimukh, Thane West. The driver of the container has been booked in the matter.

The victim has been identified as Devidas Chavhan, a resident of Chendani Koliwada in Thane East. According to the police, he was taking a turn near the Gaimukh bus stop on Ghodbunder Road when the mishap occurred. Eyewitnesses said the condition of the road was bad at the edge of the road, and he was trying to avoid a pothole when he couldn’t control the bike and slipped to be run over by a speeding container.

An eyewitness Dashrath Bhoge, who was standing near the bus stop, said, “The accident happened in the morning around 8am. I was near a bus stop when I saw this biker trying to dodge bad patches on the road and met with an accident. Later, the traffic police and the officials filled the pothole with gravel.”

Kasarvadavli police officials said, “We have handed over Chavan’s body to the family members after postmortem. The driver was found violating traffic rules and was overspeeding. The accident happened due to his negligence.”

The accused was booked under sections 304A (causing death by negligence.), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt to endanger the personal safety of others).

