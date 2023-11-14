35-year-old killed, four injured as Honda City crashes into pole along JVLR

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man was killed and four persons sustained injuries when their Honda City lost control and crashed into an iron pole at Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) on November 13. According to police officials, all five of them were returning to Mumbai after attending a birthday party in Yeoor, Thane. Officials suspect the men were under the influence of alcohol, though reports are awaited to ascertain the claim, and the driver, Ritesh Rajkumar Singh, 33, was speeding.

The crash victim has been identified as Sandeep Khodpe, a resident of Solapur district.

According to the police, the complainant Avinash Gaikwad, 25, is a resident of Atpadi in Sangli district and works in a hotel. His friend Raj Shinde, a resident of Solapur, came to Gaikwad’s hotel on November 9, informing him that he would attend a meeting in Mumbai organised by an NGO and Gaikwad also agreed to come with him.

Raj Shinde along with his two friends - Sandeep Khodpe and Suraj Torane from Solapur and Gaikwad, all four boarded Shinde’s Honda City on November 10 and they left in the afternoon for Mumbai. They reached Mumbai around 10pm and stayed in Chembur camp. The next day they attended the program between 12 to 4pm and after that as per their plan they decided to celebrate the birthday of Pramod Singh, Raj Shinde’s friend, at a Dhaba in Yeoor, said a police officer.

While on their way to Yeoor, they also picked up Raj Shinde’s friend Ritesh Rajkumar Singh, 33, from Sion Koliwada area around 7pm. After celebrating birthday and having dinner they left Yeoor around 2am on Sunday and they decided to drop Ritesh at his place in Sion Koliwada and later they would leave for their residence in Solapur. While returning, Ritesh was driving the vehicle at very high speed and when they reached Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an iron pole, said a police officer.

All five sustained injuries, meanwhile police patrolling vehicles reached the spot and rushed the injured to Rajawadi Hospital where Sandeep Khopde was declared dead around 5:45am.

The Vikhroli police have registered a case against Ritesh Singh. The FIR is registered against him under sections 304A (causing death due to rash and negligent driving), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers life or safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 180 (allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

