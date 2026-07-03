MUMBAI: The city’s roads continue to turn into death traps with every spell of heavy rain, and the monsoon has only just begun. Barely two days after an 11-year-old schoolboy, Vihaan Srivastava, was killed when a peepal tree crashed onto his school van in Chembur, another tree-fall incident has left a 35-year-old scooter rider critically injured in Bhayandar on Thursday morning.

35-year-old scooterist suffers multiple fractures to neck and back after coconut tree crashes in Bhayandar

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Rahul Patil suffered serious neck and back injuries after a coconut tree lining the roadside suddenly collapsed on him in Rai Village, Bhayandar West, while he was riding home amid heavy rainfall. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhayandar, where doctors are performing surgeries for multiple fractures.

The incident, captured on video by a passerby and widely shared on social media, triggered fresh outrage over alleged civic apathy and the failure to identify and remove hazardous trees before the monsoon.

Patil is the son of Ashok Patil, president of the Raigaon Bhumiputra Shilotri Sangh. According to his father, Ragul had gone to a nearby petrol pump to refuel his scooter and was returning home when the coconut tree suddenly came crashing down, striking him directly on his neck and back.

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{{^usCountry}} Local residents rushed to his aid, alerted the police and shifted him to a nearby hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local residents rushed to his aid, alerted the police and shifted him to a nearby hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest accident has renewed demands for urgent surveys of weak and dangerous trees across the city. Citizens have urged civic authorities to carry out preventive pruning and remove vulnerable trees before more lives are lost.

The Bhayandar police have registered an incident report and are investigating whether negligence played any role in the tree fall.

The incident comes amid a surge in tree-fall cases across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. According to civic authorities, 20 tree-fall incidents have been reported in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation area and another 19 in the Vasai-Virar region over the past three days due to heavy rain and gusty winds.